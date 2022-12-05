After G-20 meeting, CM Mamata to visit Ajmer Sharif

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the national capital on Monday to attend the preparatory meeting of G-20 Summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the meeting on Tuesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister is she will visit Ajmer Sharif and Pushkar to offer prayers.

According to sources, special arrangements are being made for Mamata ahead of her visit to Rajasthan. Two days before her visit a security team from West Bengal had already reached Rajasthan to take stock of the security arrangements.

“A special route is being made for Mamata to visit Ajmer and Pushkar. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also taking stock of the security arrangements,” said the sources.

After offering prayers at Rajasthan, Mamata is likely to return to New Delhi and on December 7, she is likely to hold a meeting with her party MPs at TMC MP Saugata Roy’s residence to discuss topics to be raised at the Parliament.

According to party insiders a discussion to meet with the opposition parties can also be discussed in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that in the last few occasions, the TMC Supremo has been maintaining a distance with the Congress, and all eyes are on Mamata’s visit to New Delhi and Rajasthan and her meeting with the oppositions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the TMC held a public meeting at Thakurnagar in Bongaon district on Sunday where they once again claimed that giving citizenship to the Matuas is a ploy of the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections and without mentioning directly TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said that Mamata will soon be in Delhi hinting towards her being the next Prime Minister.

Read Also Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport