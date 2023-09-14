West Bengal: Former Vice Chancellors Threaten Legal Action Against Governor Ananda Bose for Allegations, Demand Unconditional Apology

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose | File pic

Kolkata: In an unprecedented move, few former vice chancellors of public universities on Thursday said that they are in process to send legal notice to Raj Bhavan for the allegation that Governor CV Ananda Bose had brought against them.

Former Vice Chancellor Om Prakash Mishra said that within 15 days the Governor should tender an unconditional apology or his comments.

Governor gets 15-day ultimatum for unconditional apology

"The Governor said that some of the former Vice Chancellors have played political game, some are corrupt and some have harassment charges. This is not true. The Governor will have to tender unconditional apology within 15 days or we will file a defamation case and will change ₹50 lakhs," said Mishra.

It is pertinent to mention that last week in a video message in Bengali the Governor had said that he had appointed few interim VCs and also claimed that the recommendations that was sent by the state government had names of those who are corrupt and have harassment charges against them.

Governor vs Bengal government political slugfest

The political slugfest between the state government and the Governor started over the issue and state education minister Bratya Basu had even compared the Governor with a 'vampire'.

Countering the slugfest in a 'midnight action' last Saturday had signed two confidential letters and had sent it to both state government and to Delhi.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that instead of confronting with the Governor the state government should do their work.

