West Bengal: Governor Accuses State Govt Of Corrupt VC Appointments Amidst Growing Tensions

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday through a video message in Bengali alleged that the names that the state government had recommended for Vice Chancellors of state universities had names of people who are corrupt and also have harassment charges against them.

"I as the Chancellor of the universities how can I make such people the VCs? Educational institutions should be corruption and violence-free. Brothers and sisters, how can I appoint such people who are corrupt and have harassment charges against them VCs? But appointing interim VCs was also necessary to make the universities operational,' said Bose.

Bose takes potshots at the State Education Dept

Taking further potshots at the state education department, Bose said," Some VCs had to resign after the education department had appointed them and the Supreme Court said it was illegal all in capital letters. Then I as a chancellor had to appoint interim VCs. The state government said that I am wrong but Calcutta High Court said that I am right."

It may be recalled that on September 5, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Governor and even threatened to block funds for the universities.

Referring to the student's death at Jadavpur University allegedly due to ragging, the Governor said he will fight for justice till the end.

Bose promises to fight for justice over student's death

"A life of 17 years old had to go due to ragging in Jadavpur University. I pledge in the name of Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Boshe that I will fight for justice till the end. Ten crore people of West Bengal are with me," further added the West Bengal Governor.

