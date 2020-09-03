Kali Temple burned? WB Police files FIR against BJP MP Arjun Singh for spreading fake news

An FIR was registered against BJP MP Arjun Singh for spreading fake news related to the attack on Kali temple in Murshidabad.

The FIR was registered at the Berhampore Police station in West Bengal.

The MP had shared an image of a burnt idol of Maa Kali and had claimed that "one religious group has attacked and destroyed a temple.

Murshidabad Police, in a reply to his tweet, however, had refuted the claim.

"As stated by mandir committee it was a fire accident. Temple authorities are taking necessary action. Local police and administration coordinating. Do not share to anyone without verifying personally. You may contact mandir committee for further details (sic)," read the reply by Murshidabad Police.