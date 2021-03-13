West Bengal Elections 2021: PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold marathon rallies in the state - Check dates, place, and other details here

Kolkata: With the poll days nearing with each day, all the candidates from all the political parties have already started campaigning especially those which comes under the first and the second phase of the polls scheduled on March 27 and April 1 respectively.
Now to boost the morale of the BJP leaders and cadres, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a two days visit to West Bengal on March 14. He will be addressing three rallies in Kharagpur, Jhargram, and Ranibandh.
According to BJP sources, both Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to meet the families of the deceased BJP cadres who died over alleged violence of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Meanwhile, claiming to bring in ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change) in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to make marathon visit in West Bengal.
PM Modi will be holding public rallies in West Bengal’s Purulia on March 18, Contai on March 20, and Bankura on March 21.
Notably, on Saturday while monitoring the preparations at Contai, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee paid a visit to TMC MP Sisir Adhikari.
According to several poll analysts, Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is expected to defect to the saffron camp.
According to a TMC leader, the BJP and the Congress is so afraid of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee that they are resorting to their Central leaderships to woo the voters ahead of the Assembly polls.
Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, covering all eight phases of election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a total of 20 public rallies in West Bengal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold 50 public rallies and BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold 50 public rallies across the state.
