West Bengal: ED Officials, CRPF Jawans & Media Heckled At Sandeshkhali By Alleged TMC Miscreants

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | File pic

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials along with central forces jawans and media were heckled by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) miscreants at Sandeshkhali in North 24 parganas mostly a minority dominated area, while the central agency went to search the residence of TMC leader Seikh Shahjahan over ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

According to ED sources, a total of seven ED officials went to the spot out of which three officers got seriously injured and is admitted in a hospital in Salt Lake near Kolkata.

"Two officers have returned to the headquarters in Kolkata and two officers cannot be traced. Some documents along with laptops have been snatched by the miscreants. The ED officials is likely to complain about the incident to police and if police doesnt take any step then the central agency will move the court over the incident," said ED sources.

Political slugfest started after the incident

The ruling Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stating it an 'unfortunate' incident also said, "It is a ploy to malign TMC. The central agency wherever they are going are provocating people."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding NIA probe and also for President's rule in West Bengal.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari who had also narrated the incident to Shah over phone urged that the Governor CV Ananda Bose should ask the central government's intervention.

"Enough is enough. Not by just saying he (Governor) knows what to recommend from the central government. I have heard him saying that Jungleraj is being run in Bengal and the Constitution will not stay silent. He should do the needful," added Adhikari also adding that three BJP workers were killed by Seikh Shahjahan for which BJP will son move the court.

Demanding immediate arrests of the culprits state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that 'law and order situation has collapsed in Bengal.'

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also slammed the incident.

Bengal is not a banana republic: Bose

"Bengal is not banana republic. The Constitution will not be silent. The barbaric act will not be tolerated and the state government should do its duty. The media is affected which means even Constitution is affected," said Bose. Incidentally, Bose on Friday evening visited the hospital where the injured ED officers are undergoing treatment.

According to ED sources, the injured officers are Rajkumar Ram, Somnath Dutta and Ankur Gupta.

Special Director of ED Subhash Agarwal also visited the hospital.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court also condemning the incident said that the Government should declare about the 'lawlessness' in West Bengal and also mentioned that the one whom ED is searching and also got affect while the search should surrender in ED office by tonight.