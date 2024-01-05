Congress Faces Reality Check In West Bengal; Tussle Over Seat-Sharing With TMC

Representative Image

With the clock ticking, the Congress has finally overcome its straitjacket approach to seat adjustment with other parties. It has reconciled to the view that discussions need to be held state-wise at the earliest, because there is a peculiar situation in each state. These talks will especially factor in the clout alliance partners have in their domain and how the convergence of interests can be maximized to consolidate the anti-BJP vote.

During the over three-hour discussions at a meeting of general secretaries, state unit chiefs and CLP leaders from all states, the leaders were also asked to focus on around 255 seats which are winnable.

In view of the discordant voices at the ground, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has underscored that sniping has to stop. He has asked state unit leaders not to speak out of turn on sensitive issues and desist from discussing internal matters in public through the media.

Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is against an alliance with the Trinamool Congress in the state, has been targeting Mamata Banerjee time and again. Adhir is essentially pandering to a section of the Congress which is sympathetic to the Left and has been urging the central leadership to not have any truck with the Trinamool.

The TMC, meanwhile, has been pushing for an early settlement on seats to be contested for the Lok Sabha polls. It had set December 31 as the deadline; however, that proved elusive.

Formula Slated For Seat-Sharing

A formula has been proposed by the TMC, where it has been suggested that the vote share of last parliamentary election or the vote share of the last assembly polls or both can be taken into account for finalising the strongest party on a seat and the decision should be left to the strongest party in the state.

No discussions have been held on any joint rallies either, one of the decisions taken at the December 19 meeting, as seat sharing-talks need to be concluded before deciding on campaigning. With the Congress set to launch the second leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' which will crisscross West Bengal for five days, it is imperative for the two parties to work out the nitty-gritty of the rallies.