West Bengal: Don't go ahead with amendment to IAS (Cadre) Rules, CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi again

Kolkata: Two times in a week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday again wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over IAS cadre rules act.

According to the second letter sent by the Chief Minister, she claimed that the amendment of IAS rule is ‘more draconian’.

“The amendment act will empower the Central government to transfer IAS officers without any concurrence of the officer concerned and the state governments,” said part of the letter.

Writing the second letter within a couple of days, Mamata also claimed that the new rule would ‘destroy’ the federal structure of the Constitution.

“It is our Constitution which gives the states their powers and functions and it is our Constitution which provides the framework and structure of the all India services as they exist. The swift unitary turn that the Central government has now proposed will strike at the root of the frame which has existed and worked well since the inception of our democracy,” further read the letter.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that BJP believes in ‘breaking’ the constitution.

BJP spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the ‘changes’ are necessary in order to ‘maintain’ the democracy of the state.

Under the present rules, officers of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service officers are attached and serve every state as a cadre where they serve unless they move forward to serve in the central government.

It can be recalled that in May last year TMC and BJP started a war of words of IPS cadre issue after BJP led Central government despite giving extension had called former Chief Secretary Alapon Bandhopadyay to report in the national capital after he didn’t attend the review meeting of Yaas cyclone chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:11 PM IST