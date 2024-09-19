West Bengal: Doctors To Continue Protest, Unhappy With Meeting With Chief Secretary Manoj Pant

Junior doctors of WB Junior Doctors Front arrive at Nabanna to meet the Chief Secretary. | ANI

Kolkata: The protesting students to continue with their protests as they are not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Statement Of Protesting Doctor Aniket Mahata

Talking to the media, protesting doctor Aniket Mahata said that they didn’t get the minutes of the meeting from the Chief Secretary.

“We have discussed the system referral system, student’s vote, and security in the meeting. We had a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence at Kalighat and we got the minutes duly signed by both the sides. The Chief Secretary said that they would send us an email on Thursday, but didn’t give anything after the meeting. He even said things are being accepted verbally. Only after we get the mail we will decide upon our future decision. Till then our protest will continue,” said Aniket.

About The Meeting

After the protesting doctors had sent an email to the Chief Secretary earlier on Wednesday, stating a ‘fresh discussion’ about their remaining demands, CS Manoj Pant had asked them to visit Nabanna at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

After two and a half hours of meeting, coming out of the state secretariat in the wee hours, the doctors mentioned that they will continue with their protest till they get their minutes of the meeting.

Chief Secretary Asks Protesting Doctors To Return To Work

In reply to the protesting doctors’ email, the Chief Secretary had asked them to return to their work.

“In the light of the above situation, while we again appeal to you to join duties in the larger public interest and provide services to common people, I along with the other members of the task force will meet your delegation of 30 members at Nabanna Sabhaghar today at 6.30 pm,” read the mail.

About The Meeting That Took Place At CM Mamata Banerjee's Residence

On September 14, the protesting medics held a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence at Kalighat in South Kolkata following which the Chief Minister had agreed to most of the demands of the medics.

Manoj Verma Appointed As The New Commissioner Of Police Of Kolkata

A day after their meeting, as promised to the protesting doctors on September 14 late evening, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the next day made Manoj Kumar Verma the new Commissioner of Police of Kolkata.

Vineet Goyal got transferred as additional director general (ADG) of Special Task Force.

Abhishek Gupta who was DC (north) is made CO EFR, 2nd battalion and Dipak Sarkar who was DC, East, Siliguri PC is made the new DC (north).