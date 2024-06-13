West Bengal: Dissent BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma Says Party’s Organisation Is ‘Weak’ In State

West Bengal: Dissent BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma Says Party’s Organisation Is ‘Weak’ |

Kolkata: Another miffed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma on Wednesday had expressed his ‘unhappiness’ with party leadership and claimed that the Bengal BJP’s organization is ‘weak’. Talking to the media, Sharma said that he had tried to raise the issue with party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, former state president Dilip Ghosh and even Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“We have at least 15 virtual meetings a month but the MLAs are not allowed to open their mouths. If the MLAs are not allowed to speak, how will they hear the claims of the common people,” asked Sharma.

Notably, Sharma was miffed with party leaders ahead of the recently concluded general elections and despite being BJP’s legislature, Sharma had contested the polls as an independent candidate. After Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was given the ticket, Sharma contested independently as he wanted BJP to give the ticket to a ‘Bhoomiputra’ of the area.

“I have been personally to Kolaghat (Suvendu Adhikari’s temporary residence) to talk to him and with the rest also I have spoken about the weaknesses but was of no avail. If the party wants to punish me, they are free to do so but they should not be in two minds with my punishment or else it will be demeaning for the party,” further added Sharma.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Shamik Bhattacharya said that being ‘emotional’ Sharma is speaking. Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh mentioned that the ‘infighting’ between the saffron camp will lead to BJP’s ‘downfall’.