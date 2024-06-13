TMC National Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Short Hiatus’ From Political Activities

Abhishek Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday had written that he is going to take ‘Short Hiatus’ from political activities on medical grounds.

Taking to X, Banerjee said, “In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organisation. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that GoWB will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need.”

Banerjee also mentioned that, “I am profoundly grateful to the people of Bengal for their trust and faith in us. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reflect the anger and frustration of the people, especially regarding the neglect of basic housing rights due to the state-center conflict. We have committed to addressing this by December 31st, and I have already requested the HCM and relevant authorities of GoWB to prioritize this issue.” In his post, Banerjee had also mentioned about the mass-outreach programme that he had organised last year before the panchayat elections in the state.

“Last year around this time, I had the opportunity to participate in NABOJOWAR Yatra and traveled across West Bengal to understand the issues and challenges faced by people on the ground. Witnessing firsthand the hardships caused by RISING PRICES and the stoppage of MGNREGA dues deeply affected me. In response, @AITCofficial organized statewide protests and took the matter to Delhi to fight for people's rights. Thankfully, this was addressed in February, along with an increase in financial assistance through the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to help families,” further read the post.