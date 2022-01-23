e-Paper Get App

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

West Bengal: Dissent BJP leaders once again organize picnic

Aritra Singha
Bharatiya Janata Party |

Kolkata: Dissent BJP leaders once again organized picnic at Gobardanga in South 24 Parganas on Sunday.

According to BJP MP Shantanu Thakur, such picnics are organized to strengthen the party workers.

“There are several dissent BJP workers and such picnics are organized to give a boost to them. There are many workers who are not active in the party. All such workers are called so that a morale boost can be given to them and so that they can take active participation in the party,” said Thakur.

Thakur also claimed the picnic will be organized even in future just with the intention to ‘strengthen’ the party.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya however, claimed that there is no ‘infighting’ within the party.

It can be recalled that on January 17, after two consecutive closed door meetings, the dissenting BJP leaders held a picnic at Gopalpur at Thakurnagar.

Addressing the media, BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur said that it was not a picnic, it was ‘MLA Sankalp Yatra’ that he will start in his Lok Sabha constituency, where all MLAs will meet the public.

“We need to strengthen the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Through this public connect programme we can reach out to the masses and address their problems,” Thakur was heard claiming.

