West Bengal: Crude bombs recovered & diffused by CID bomb squad in Birbhum

In the latest raid, the West Bengal Police Sunday recovered crude bombs in a pit in the Bogtui village, Rampurhat of Birbhum district, news agency ANI reported.

Reportedly, bombs were recovered and diffused by the CID West Bengal Bomb Squad team. The raids were conducted today this afternoon as part of a 10-day "special drive" to unearth illegal arms and ammunition in the state following the Birhum violence in which eight people were charred to death.

Similarly, police had recovered nearly 8-10 crude bombs from Birbhum district on Sunday (March 27) in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village.

The police last week had further recovered 40 crude bombs in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were concealed in four buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house.

For the unversed, a total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum earlier last week after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:10 PM IST