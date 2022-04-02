West Bengal: CBI to conduct forensic psychological assessment of 9 arrested in Birbhum killings

Rampurhat: The CBI has decided to conduct a forensic psychological assessment of the nine arrested in the Birbhum killings.

According to CBI sources, if needed the agency with the help of AIIMS Delhi will conduct the forensic psychological assessment.

“The assessment is necessary to ascertain whether these persons are telling the truth or lying. A psychologist will be present during the drilling and will file the findings in his report which will be produced in court as evidence,” said a CBI officer.

The officer also added that such a decision was taken after they found ‘inconsistence’ in the statements of the nine arrested people.

The CBI on Saturday once again visited the deceased TMC block president Bhadu Sheikh’s house to interrogate his family members.

Suspended Rampurhat police station IC Tridip Pramanick was also quizzed by the CBI on Saturday. Currently, the new IC of Rampurhat is Debasish Chakraborty.

It can be recalled that on Friday the CBI had decided to conduct a DNA test of the nine deceased in the fire after their family members claimed that they couldn’t identify the bodies.

“DNA tests will also be conducted on the family members of the deceased so that the accurate result can be ascertained. The samples will be sent to a forensic laboratory in the national capital,” said the CBI sources.

Meanwhile, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal said that the CBI is doing a ‘good’ job in the Bogtui fire incident.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:46 PM IST