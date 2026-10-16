West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Says BSF-Police Coordination Helps Curb Infiltration, Smuggling & Narcotics Along Murshidabad Border | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari while inaugurating a Durga Puja at Lalbagh in Murshidabad district on Thursday said that coordination between BSF and state police had helped to curb crimes at bordering areas.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said that work of wire fencing at the border districts is going on in full swing.

“Illegal infiltration, smuggling and narcotics issues were high at the borders including this area but now due to close coordination between BSF and state police such menaces are being controlled,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged people of Murshidabad to stop ‘child marriage’.

“Murshidabad’s name was there in the list of high child marriages. Lack of funds would not hamper the district’s overall development and tourism potential. Child marriages increase the risk of early pregnancies. This should be stopped as it is a criminal offence,” further added Adhikari.

Notably, Murshidabad district is minority dominated district and cautioning the police and puja organizers, while inaugurating the Durga Puja pandal, Adhikari cautioned that no one should allow anyone to spoil the festivity mood.

“Recently, two puja pandals in the district witnessed accidents and investigations are going on into those incidents,” added Adhikari.