West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Urges Voters To Back BJP In Kolkata And Howrah Civic Polls, Calls For ‘Triple-Engine’ Government Under PM Modi | IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday has urged people to make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win both the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations and establish a ‘triple-engine’ government.

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Addressing a gathering at Dharmatala after a victory rally, he urged party workers and supporters to prepare for the upcoming civic polls and ensure the party’s victory in both cities.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a ‘double-engine’ government. Now I am asking for a triple-engine government. We must win against Kolkata and Howrah. Promise me,” said Adhikari.

Referring to the Nandigram result, the Chief Minister said Hasirani Rath had won by a margin of more than 1.22 lakh votes, surpassing his own victory margin of 84,000 votes in 2016 Assembly elections.

Adhikari also described Shakharav Sarkar’s victory in Rejinagar as significant.

“Some said that Rejinagar has 30 per cent Hindu votes and called for immersing them in the Bhagirathi river. The previous government always mentioned that due to her a particular community is safe in Bengal. She also said that if BJP comes to power that community will be sent to Bangladesh. The reality is now in front of everyone. People of Rejinagar also had voted for BJP. Politics of division will not continue in West Bengal,” further added the Chief Minister.

Speaking about industrialisation, Adhikari announced that a new project worth Rs 6,000 crore at Haldia Petrochemicals would be inaugurated on October 14. He also said the ground-breaking ceremony for Reliance’s Campa Cola project at Haringhata would take place on October 28.