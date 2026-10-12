West Bengal Student Violence: AIDSO Alleges ABVP Supporters Attacked Bajkul Rally With Sticks, Iron Rods, Claims Over 100 Students Injured | Representational image

Kolkata: A Left-leaning student group on Sunday alleged that ABVP supporters attacked its rally and conference at Bajkul in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

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All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) said several of its members, including women, were assaulted in the attack during the rally organised over the demand for protection of government-run educational institutions.

AIDSO has also called for a statewide protest on Monday to condemn the alleged attack by ABVP supporters at Bajkul.

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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, accused AIDSO of making “provocative comments” about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the conference.

In a joint statement, AIDSO state committee president Manishankar Pattanayak and secretary Biswajit Roy alleged that more than 200 students participating in the procession were attacked by a group of ABVP supporters “wielding sticks and iron rods”.

“More than 100 students were injured in the attack, of whom 25 were in serious condition,” it claimed.

The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The AIDSO alleged that Ashoktaru Pradhan, the East Midnapore South District secretary of the SUCI(C), who inaugurated the conference, was also among those attacked.

The outfit also claimed that its office outside Bajkul Milani Mahavidyalaya was vandalised and set on fire during the alleged attack.

The incident was part of a “continuing pattern of violence and attempts to establish control over educational campuses across the state”, the statement said.

The AIDSO demanded the arrest of all those involved in the Bajkul incident and exemplary punishment for the accused.

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