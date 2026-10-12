13 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning At Government Residential School In Bhopal, Lizard Allegedly Found In Meal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thirteen children allegedly fell ill on Saturday night after consuming a meal at the Government Shramoday Residential School in the Mugaliya Chhap-Neelbad area of Bhopal.

The students were admitted to JP Hospital after complaining of stomach pain and vomiting due to food poisoning.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Manish Sharma confirmed, “13 students have been hospitalised. Two students from standard 6, 4 from standard 7 and six from standard 8 and one from standard 9 have been admitted.”

The children have claimed that a lizard was found in the food. The police are investigating the matter and examining food samples. Ratibad police are also investigating the matter.

On Saturday night, the children residing in the school's hostel had their regular meal. Soon after eating, the condition of several children began to deteriorate one by one.

Students complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting. Observing the worsening situation, the school administration admitted the children to the hospital. Currently, all 13 children are undergoing treatment, and doctors are closely monitoring their health.

The students who fell ill have claimed that a lizard had fallen into the meal served to them. A video related to the incident has also surfaced, showing an object resembling a lizard inside the cooking vessel.

Police officials state that the situation will become clear only after the analysis of food samples and the receipt of medical reports.

Civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Jain said, “ All students are stable. Six of 13 students are admitted in the paediatric ward and seven in other wards. Their health is stable; they will be discharged by Monday.”