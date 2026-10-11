40 Students Hospitalised After Eating MANIT Hostel Mess Food In Bhopal, Seven Samples Sent For Testing | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food safety concerns have resurfaced at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) after around 40 students reportedly fell ill following dinner at Hostel No. 10 on Friday night. The students, suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, were admitted to Sharda Hospital with suspected food poisoning. The fresh incident, months after similar complaints in July, has raised questions over food quality, hygiene standards and the absence of action following earlier inspections at the institute.

Acting on a complaint, the Food Safety and Drug Administration inspected the CD Block hostel mess on Saturday and discovered several irregularities.

Officials found that the mess was operating without a food business licence. Records concerning staff medical fitness certificates, pest control and FSSAI training were also unavailable.

The team collected seven food samples, including urad dal, peanuts, vermicelli, chana dal, chickpeas, rice and arhar dal, for laboratory examination.

On July 17, 2026, students reportedly fell ill after consuming food at MANIT Hostels 9 and 11. Another incident on April 13, 2025, affected around 15 students at Hostel 4.

Irregularities were reportedly identified during previous inspections, but action remains pending.

Larvae Found In Girls' Hostel Food

Meanwhile, students at the SC Girls' College hostel in Panchsheel Nagar complained of larvae in food, unhygienic kitchens and inadequate basic facilities.

Led by AJAKS Youth Student Union president Lakshya Bharatiya, students protested at the Scheduled Caste Welfare Commissioner's office.

Assistant Commissioner Prashant Arya assured them of prompt action.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma said water samples had been collected at MANIT and surveillance conducted. Further action would follow receipt of the investigation report.