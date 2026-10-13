West Bengal Police Recruitment 2026: CM Suvendu Adhikari Gives Appointment Letters To 11,000 Constables, Announces 4,000 Kolkata Police Jobs | X / @SuvenduWB

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday gave appointment letters to over 11,000 newly recruited state police constables.

Notably, this is the first major police recruitment drive under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Adhikari announced more recruitment in the next few months.

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The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that 4,000 personnel would be recruited into the Kolkata Police by December and also that the state police recruitment board will issue a notification by November for new posts.

“In the next two years West Bengal police will surpass Uttar Pradesh. The previous government had kept recruitment stalled over the OBC issue. The process in which the previous government held recruitment processes in the police force was also illegal. The state police force will be made so strong that they will also work along with BSF,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also urged the newly appointed police personnel to remain free of corruption and requested them to carry out their duties with full responsibility.

“We increased the remuneration of the civic volunteers by Rs. 2,000 before Durga Puja. More training will be given to the civic volunteers. There won’t be any irregularity in the recruitment process under this government. The difference between the DA by center and state will be met soon,” further added Adhikari.