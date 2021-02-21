West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges everyone to say ‘Joy Bangla’ instead of ‘Hello’

Earlier this day the TMC supremo took to social media to pay homage to those who had sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language.

“Today is the 21st of February, known for Language Martyrs’ Day. I pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language on this historic day,” tweeted Mamata in Bengali.

The chief minister further added without naming the saffron camp that they are trying to break the spine of Bengal.

“Those who want to break the spine of Bengal won’t be successful. I am the goal-keeper of West Bengal, We will play it in 2021,” mentioned Mamata.

At a time when the slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) is the most popular slogan between both TMC and BJP, even the TMC supremo was heard chanting the slogan during her speech at Deshapriya park, where the Chief Minister observed the International Mother Language Day.

Notably, even Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media to wish people on the occasion and said that linguistic diversity is a ‘foundational pillar of our civilisation’.