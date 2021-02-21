West Bengal: Jai Shri Ram echoed in North Kolkata as team NaMo campaigned for PM Modi ahead of election

Kolkata: As the poll days are nearing in the poll bound West Bengal, both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to campaign across the state. With new slogans and wall graffiti ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) is the new chant between both the parties.

Amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Khela Hobe’, the team NaMo along with newly defected Tollywood actor Hiran Chatterjee campaigned for Narendra Modi in the northern part of the city.

Talking to Free Press Journal,BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajendra Pal Singh Bagga said that the people of Kolkata in large numbers have gathered much ahead of time at Shyambazar crossing in North Kolkata and also that ignoring the call of the ruling Trinamool Congress, all chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

"From Shyambazar till ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda people gathered in large numbers despite being Sunday. We just promoted our ‘Run for Modi’ campaign on social media. Looking at the vibes of the people we can say that the BJP will mark victory in more than 200 seats. The TMC says that BJP cannot do anything in Kolkata, but the people chants of Jai Shri Ram will soon prove TMC wrong," mentioned Bagga taking part in the campaign in Kolkata.

Bagga also stated that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to be a part of TMC who will contest the upcoming assembly polls just to cut BJP vote bank. Owaisi is scheduled to start his poll campaign in the Metiabruz area on February 25.

Notably, team NaMo has been campaigning throughout West Bengal for the last one and a half month and has also faced several obstacles from police for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Meanwhile, newly defected BJP leader Rajib Banerjee was given ‘go back’ slogan in his own constituency in Domjur.