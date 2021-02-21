West Bengal: TMC government to reduce tax on petrol and diesel by a rupee

Kolkata: At a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress had planned to take out protest rallies across the state demanding immediate deduction of fuel prices during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on February 22,the TMC government to deduct rupee one from the tax charged by the state government from February 22 midnight.
Addressing a press conference virtually, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that from February 22 midnight, the ruling Trinamool Congress will reduce rupee one from the tax charged by the state government.
"Price of petrol in Kolkata currently is Rs 91.77 per litre. The TMC government will reduce one rupee to give little respite to the people from the price hike on petroleum products each day," mentioned Mitra.
Notably, in the last two weeks, retail petrol prices rose by rupees 3.63 a litre and diesel rates went up by rupees 3.84.
The ruling Trinamool Congress had already taken out few agitation rallies demanding immediate reduction of the fuel prices by the BJP led central government and had also planned agitation programs throughout the state during the PM's visit at Hooghly district to take part in a public rally.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Saturday that rising fuel prices was a vexatious issue and a matter for the Centre and state governments to talk and work out.
Reacting to the Union Finance Ministers comment, West Bengal Finance Minister stated that a discussion can take place after the Centre brings down its taxes.
"The Central government earns rupees 32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol, while the state government gets rupees 18.46 only. For diesel, the central government’s earning is rupees 31.80 per litre as against rupees 12.77 for the state governments. West Bengal government will hold talks with the centre once they start reducing their tax," added Amit Mitra.
Talking to Free Press Journal, senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that it is poll tactics of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
"If they want to give respite they should reduce the entire taxes they had increased ever since they came to power in 2011. By lowering just a rupee they are trying to woo voters ahead of the polls," claimed the senior CPI (M) leader.