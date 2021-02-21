West Bengal: TMC government to reduce tax on petrol and diesel by a rupee

Kolkata: At a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress had planned to take out protest rallies across the state demanding immediate deduction of fuel prices during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on February 22,the TMC government to deduct rupee one from the tax charged by the state government from February 22 midnight.

Addressing a press conference virtually, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that from February 22 midnight, the ruling Trinamool Congress will reduce rupee one from the tax charged by the state government.

"Price of petrol in Kolkata currently is Rs 91.77 per litre. The TMC government will reduce one rupee to give little respite to the people from the price hike on petroleum products each day," mentioned Mitra.

Notably, in the last two weeks, retail petrol prices rose by rupees 3.63 a litre and diesel rates went up by rupees 3.84.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had already taken out few agitation rallies demanding immediate reduction of the fuel prices by the BJP led central government and had also planned agitation programs throughout the state during the PM's visit at Hooghly district to take part in a public rally.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Saturday that rising fuel prices was a vexatious issue and a matter for the Centre and state governments to talk and work out.