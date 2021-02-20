West Bengal: TMC launches new poll slogan; Left Front counters with Bengali parody song

Kolkata: Slogan and counter slogan along with a war of words involving the saints of West Bengal and Bengali sentiments are nothing new in West Bengal politics. With the assembly polls scheduled in a couple of months, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched their new campaign slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chaye’ (Bengal wants her own daughter) to further promote the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

To strengthen their claims that the BJP is an ‘outsider’, the ruling Trinamool Congress through their new poll campaign tried to establish that Mamata Banerjee and her party is from West Bengal and close to its people.

Launching the new slogan, Trinamool Congress president Subrata Bakshi said that the work done by Mamata Banerjee have been noticed by everyone and also that everyone should vote for the ‘daughter’ of West Bengal.

Notably, the TMC supremo has always said that she is the ‘daughter’ of the state and also that she can understand the need of the people residing in it than the ‘outsider’ BJP leaders visiting the poll-bound West Bengal just to woo the people.

Meanwhile, the Left Front who always claimed to be a regimented party and spoke of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin have now resorted to ‘middle-class Bengali parody’ music to attract people for their upcoming public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on February 28.

Talking to Free Press Journal, CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said Bengali parody is the best medium to connect with the mass not just in rural Bengal but also in the urban areas.

According to poll analysts, “Through the TMC’s slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chaye’, the TMC is making sure that the people have no doubt that she is a native of West Bengal to counter BJP’s claim that if voted to power the ‘Bhoomiputra’ of Bengal will be the saffron camp’s Chief Minister candidate. Recently TMC leader Madan Mitra launched a music video ‘O Lovely’ to malign the saffron camp and CPI (M)’s ‘Tumpa’ parody song will help the political parties to connect with the uneducated people of West Bengal.”