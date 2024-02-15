West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Postpones Punjab Visit Amid Farmers' Protests

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee postpones her Punjab visit.

Addressing the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Mamata said that she had already informed about the postponement to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

“I was supposed to visit Punjab and CM Arvind Kejriwal, but considering the ongoing farmers’ protest, I have postponed the same. I have conveyed it to Arvind Kejriwal. I feel, at the moment, our priority should be to stand by our farmers,” said Mamata.

Taking potshots at the development, leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned, “I don’t think Kejriwal will be outside for long.”

On Wednesday, the state secretariat Nabanna sources claimed that the Chief Minister is likely to hold a meeting with her Punjab and Delhi counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal at Punjab on February 21.

However, political observers were of mind of a possibility that talks of an alternative front can be initiated in the meeting sans Congress and CPI (M) as both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) had decided to go for the Lok Sabha polls without Congress in both West Bengal and Punjab.