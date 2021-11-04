West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee performs Kali Puja at her residence in Kalighat; watch video

Much like every year, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee performed Kali Puja at her residence amid yajna and chanting of hymns in presence of few party leaders and workers.

In a video shared, the West Bengal Chief Minister can be seen holding a plate of diyas and blessing every corner of her residence.

However, amid Covid-19, celebrations seemed low-key at Ms Banerjee's residence, which plays host to a large number of people on the occasion every year.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress supremo extended Kali Pujo wishes to everyone on Twitter. She tweeted, "Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Kali Pujo. May Maa Kali bless you and your loved ones with happiness, strength and wisdom."

It's a special Diwali after the chief minister won the general assembly elections held earlier this year while her party also won the bypolls at all four constituencies held in October.

During last year Kali Pujo celebrations, usual congregation of leaders and other dignitaries was missing year due to the coronavirus curbs. The Bengal Chief Minister's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek was seen participating in the yagna -- a ritual in front of the sacred fire -- at Banerjee's home in the city's Kalighat area.

According to the Trinamool Congress sources, CM Banerjee had personally supervised all arrangements, including preparation of 'bhog' (offering made to the goddess).

Her family members and a few top leaders of her party were the only ones at the puja.

