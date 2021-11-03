West Bengal: Calcutta HC allows bursting of green crackers but restricts entry of visitors in pandals

Kolkata: Following the rise in Covid cases, Calcutta High Court has put a ban on entering pandals for Kali puja but has allowed bursting of green crackers for two hours from 8-10 pm.

According to High Court sources, even doubly jabbed people will not be allowed to enter the pandal in order to avoid huge gatherings.

Notably, doubly jabbed people were allowed to offer prayers and enter the pandal during Durga puja following which the number of active Covid patients have risen in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.

It can be recalled that on last Monday the Supreme Court had set aside a blanket ban on green crackers and allowed bursting of the same. Calcutta High Court on Wednesday also allowed bursting of green crackers from evening 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali and Kalipuja.

A bench comprising Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Kesang Doma Bhutia on Wednesday observed that the West Bengal Pollution Control Board has already specified timings for the use of firecrackers on festival days.

The Court also observed that the revellers will not be allowed inside the puja pandals in the coming Kali Puja, Jagadhatri Puja and Kartik Puja to maintain COVID protocols and enable physical distancing.

Setting aside the verdict of Calcutta High Court given on October 29, the apex court on Monday had said that green crackers can be used during the Diwali, Kali Puja celebration.

It is pertinent to mention that Calcutta High Court on October 29 had ordered the banning of all crackers in the state during the festive season as it would create air pollution.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:14 PM IST