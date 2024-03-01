West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi At Raj Bhavan In Kolkata Amid MGNREGA Funds Row

During his two-day trip to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visited by the West Bengal Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Friday evening (March 1). As part of his tour, the Prime Minister is set to address rallies in Hooghly and Nadia districts and unveil multiple projects. He will be accommodated at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata for the night on Friday.

Following her discussion with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister clarified that it was a "non-political" meeting and affirmed her intent to address political matters in an appropriate setting.

"I am here as part of a courtesy protocol. It is a protocol that if Prime Minister or President visits the state, Chief Minister has to meet them. Whatever I have to say, I will do it in a political meeting, this meeting was not political," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata's meeting with the Prime Minister coincides with the state government's claims that the Centre owes West Bengal Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

Starting Monday, the West Bengal government initiated payments totaling Rs 2,700 crore to around 30 lakh MGNREGA workers, pending since March 2022.

The issue of the Centre withholding West Bengal's MGNREGA dues has been a central topic in the state's political discussions over the past year.

In December of the previous year, Banerjee had met with PM Modi in New Delhi to emphasize the urgency of releasing the state's outstanding dues.