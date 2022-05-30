West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes down heavily on govt officials over pending projects | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an administrative meeting at Purulia came down heavily on government officials over the pending works and instructed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to see that the works are completed soon.

“There are several projects which are due for over five to six years. Until the works are over how will the common people come to know about the projects being done by the state government. The Chief Secretary should oversee the works and should be completed soon as people should get the benefits of the government services,” instructed the Chief Minister.

Mamata also instructed the government officials to address the problems of the Adivasis at the earliest.

“I also want a report on the land department. I have heard that some middlemen for mutation charges 2000-3000 rupees are charged and to draw a map of the land up to 30000 rupees are charged. If needed FIR should be lodged against the BLRO,” said Mamata.

Mamata also asked the Panchayat workers to stage agitation on June 5 and June 6 against the BJP led Central government for allegedly not giving the money due to the state.

“The poor 100 days workers are not getting their dues as the central government is denying money. The panchayat workers should demonstrate on June 5 and 6 against the central government,” added Mamata.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the government’s collection is not reaching the government and claimed that some middlemen are ‘stealing’ the money.

Mamata was also seen lambasting a government official who weighs 125 kg for ‘not’ being fit.