West Bengal: CBI denies media reports on 21 rape cases during post-poll violence

Kolkata: The CBI on Tuesday has denied reports in a section of media alleging that the investigating agency found no evidence in 21 cases of rape and attempt to rape received from the NHRC.

“CBI strongly refutes the reports, published in a section of media alleging that CBI has found no evidence in 21 cases listed by NHRC relating to rape and attempt to rape which were mandated to CBI by the Calcutta High Court. These reports contain misrepresentation of facts, are blatantly mischievous, grossly misleading and entirely false,” said CBI spokesperson.

The CBI spokesperson further mentioned that there is no case meeting the criteria laid down by High Court and referred by NHRC has been closed.

“In so far as 29 complaints of sexual offences referred by NHRC, CBI has registered 7 regular cases and rest have been/and are being legally processed. As on 1.1.2022, CBI has registered 51 cases, has filed charge sheets in 20 cases, in about 4 months. Over 100 persons have been chargesheeted,” further added the spokesperson.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:40 PM IST