West Bengal: Calcutta HC directs to form SIT to probe teen girl's death in Kaliyaganj

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old Rajbangshi girl in Kaliyaganj Dinajur district.

“This Court, directs that a SIT be formed comprising Upendra Nath Biswas, a Retired Additional Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Pankaj Datta, a Retired Inspector General of the State of West Bengal and Damayanti Sen, a very senior IPS Officer serving under the state police,” read part of the order of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

Violent protests in Kaliyaganj over teen's death

It may be recalled that Kaliyaganj turned violent following the death of the girl and even common people took out protest rallies had even torched part of the police station. The family members of the deceased girl and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded CBI investigation for the death.

'Police have not been able to explain discrepancies'

The order also read that "The police have not been able to explain the discrepancies between the inquest report and the post mortem report, particularly the time, place and where the two had occurred. The need for conducting a post mortem after sundown on the apprehension of a law and order situation when the body was in custody of the state, is unacceptable."

Justice Mantha also made it clear that since SIT has been constituted and will look into the investigation and also consider the report of the NCPCR and the SCPCR, the said two Commissions need not proceed in the matter any further.

However, the Left Front and the BJP had welcomed the move of the court.

