West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Along With MLAs Ptotest Outside Swasthya Bhawan Amid Surge In Dengue Cases

Kolkata: A delegation of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari got into a scuffle after the police didnt allow the delegation to enter Swasthya Bhawan to submit a memorandum over the rising dengue cases in the state.

The police had locked the main gate of the Swasthya Bhawan and the LoP was seen shaking the lock and chanting slogans against the government.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that the memorandum was later sent via email.

"After the scuffle I was said that only I will be allowed. Then the police said that three people will be allowed. But why so? Other MLAs may also have their things to say. West Bengal government has not submitted its data about those who got affected by dengue so far. It has already reached an alarming level," said Adhikari.

According to the memorandum submitted by the BJP delegation it said," According to National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Central data, West Bengal was the highest affected state in dengue last year with 67271 cases and this year until September 20, 38000 people are affected."

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also slammed the state government over the deteriorating situation.

The Home (Police) Minister of West Bengal is busy saving the Health Minister of West Bengal, as the Dengue menace in the State spirals out of control.

Incidentally both the portfolios are held by CM Mamata Banerjee.



Today, I along with 22 @BJP4Bengal MLAs went to the Swasthya… pic.twitter.com/JjBNM3fuYm — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 26, 2023

Meanwhile, following the instruction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary on Monday evening held a meeting with the District Magistrates, and Municipalities to discuss ways to curb the menace of dengue.

"District Magistrates will hold an immediate meeting with all the Councilors of all the affected ULBs and ensure that all the preventive steps are taken. Focused intensive cleaning (in Pulse mode) will be taken up at all the hotspots immediately based on entomological alerts. Special emphasis will be given in the removal of scrap materials, management of construction sites, closed factory premises and vacant lands.

Railways and Metro authorities will be requested to take up proper cleaning activities within their premises along with adequate preventive activities at their construction sites," to mention a few points mentioned in the press statement shared by state secretariat Nabanna.

