West Bengal: BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, sent to police custody till Feb 25

West Bengal youth-wing leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested along with her associate with 100 gram cocaine worth of Rs 10 lakh from south Kolkata's posh New Alipore area on Friday, has been remanded to police custody till February 25.

An NDPS court in Kolkata sent Goswami to police custody till February 25 on Saturday. In the court, Goswami alleged that she was "framed" as part of a "conspiracy", reported India Today. Meanwhile, when she was being taken out of the court after her hearing, she yelled out her demand for a CID probe into the case.

On Friday, police officials said that Goswami, the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), along with an associate Prabir Kumar Dey were detained while they were travelling in a car.

"Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the car and around 100 gm of cocaine was found in her handbag. The approximate market value of the contraband drugs would be around Rs 10 lakh," police officials said.

A personal security guard of Goswami has also been detained as he too, was accompanying the BJP leader.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "Pamela is a young girl. She might be framed by the Trinamool Congress led government police. Law would take its own course."

Trinamool Congress leader and Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that it was a shame that even women leaders of BJP are being found involved in drug related illegal acts. "Earlier, we have seen the involvement of several BJP leaders in child trafficking," Bhattacharya claimed.

A model turned actor Goswami along with some Tollywood actress joined BJP in July 2019 and last year she was appointed General Secretary of the BJYM.

