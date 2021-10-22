West Bengal: BJP workers clash during party meeting attended by Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar in East Burdwan's Katwa

Burdwan: Infighting between the saffron camp was once again seen in East Burdwan’s Katwa as party workers were seen fighting in front of BJP West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar and BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh.

According to BJP sources, even though Ghosh didn’t react to the situation, the new BJP chief claimed that those who were spreading violence at the party office in Burdwan are faking to be BJP cadres with the party’s flag.

According to the party sources, BJP district president Krishna Ghosh said that the meeting will be from 3 pm but suddenly without intimating anyone started the meet at 11 in the morning.

“There was no vandalism in the party office, it was just a heated verbal exchange. On the counting day of the recently concluded Assembly polls we were heckled and 68 BJP cadres sustained serious injuries. 26 houses were damaged. Despite several calls to the district president and vice president we were not given shelter. To hide the incident the district president had tried to hold the meeting silently,” said a BJP worker on anonymity.

Reacting to the incident, BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh said that no party workers got injured during the clash and also that if anyone has any complaint against him then they should give it in writing to the state president.

“Ahead of the election, several people had joined the saffron camp thinking that it might come to power. Several workers are also afraid as they are getting threats from the ruling party for which there was the fallout. We have a young Leader of Opposition and party chief. We will together fight the odds of the ruling Trinamool Congress,” said Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that those who had created a ruckus are allegedly the Trinamool Congress goons and also that if there are any genuine BJP workers then disciplinary action will be taken against them.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the clash is between the traditional and new BJP workers and has nothing to do with the TMC.

