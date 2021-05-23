West Bengal: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee urges MHA to take back her 'Y' category security

Kolkata: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday wrote to Ministry of Home Affairs urging the MHA to take back her ‘Y’ category security as she feels that since she couldn’t safeguard the women of West Bengal over the alleged post-poll violence of the ruling Trinamool Congress she should also give up her security.

“I could save the women of West Bengal from the atrocities of the TMC. Several people are still dying over the violence of the TMC so I feel very bad that I am having security but cannot save several others in the state. Initially I didn’t have any security but was awarded Y category ahead of the election. People have voted me as their MP but still I can’t save them,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Slamming the BJP MP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that she is doing drama and also that the state is peaceful.

“She is doing drama just to be in the news. She doesn’t have a face to approach people post the poll debacle of BJP. Security people are less in Kashmir and more for the BJP leaders. Every day they are increasing security on other leaders (hinted towards BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari) for which they are taking away security from the old BJP leaders and just to cover up she from beforehand wrote the letter,” slammed Kunal adding that being an elected MP she should ask the central government to send more vaccines and oxygen in West Bengal.