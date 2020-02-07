West Bengal: BJP leaders Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul Roy detained during pro-CAA rally

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and National Executive Committee member Mukul Roy were detained by Police on Friday during ‘Abhinandan Yatra’ or pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NPR) rally. The two leaders were detained along with others BJP supporters at Tollygunge circular road, close to where the rally began in the afternoon and was to end at Hazra, both in South Kolkata.

Police detained the two leaders soon after the rally began, despite the leaders attempting to speak to the Police about holding a peaceful rally. The Police had not officially given permission to hold the rally, though the BJP says they had submitted the letter to the Police days in advance.

Kailash Vijaywargiya tweeted while being in the lock up at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar. “Now we are in the Kolkata Police lockup for attempting to do a rally on CAA. Mukul Roy is there along with me. This is the historic lockup where freedom fighters like Jatin Das and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose were there.”