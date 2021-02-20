West Bengal: BJP challenges Mamata Banerjee to contest only from Nandigram

Kolkata: As the poll days are nearing, the political parties are trying new poll tactics to mount pressure on each other. The West Bengal BJP leaders took to social media on Saturday to challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest only from Nandigram constituency.

At a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress has launched their new slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chaye’ (Bengal wants her own daughter) to further promote the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, all senior BJP leaders of West Bengal took to Twitter and targetted West Bengal Chief Minister and asked her to contest only from Nandigram.

From West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya to Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chowdhury, a total of 12 BJP leaders challenged Mamata Banerjee on Twitter.

“Mamata Banerjee has announced her candidature from Nandigram. If, as an incumbent CM, she is sure of winning the seat, let her announce that it will be the only seat she will contest from, so that she can be later held to her words and can’t renege. If not, then we know...,” read the tweet of BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya.