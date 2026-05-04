West Bengal: Ratna Debnath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and mother of RG Kar, the rape and murder victim, is leading from Panihati in West Bengal.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: RG Kar Victim's Mother & BJP Candidate Ratna Debnath Leading In Panihati
Ratna Debnath, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, is leading from Panihati in West Bengal as early vote-counting trends emerge. Her candidacy had drawn attention due to the tragic case, and her lead is seen as a politically significant development in the ongoing assembly elections.
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 11:13 AM IST