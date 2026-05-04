Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Saffron Surge In West Bengal As Suvendu Adhikari Gives Tough Fight To Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur; BJP Blitzkrieg Likely To Stun TMC

Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates | @UpendrraRai

New Delhi: Counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday and is underway across five regions, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, with results expected to determine the political direction of these key states and Union Territory.

At 9:45 AM

BJP crosses majority in Bengal according to NDTV trends

According to the latest data from NDTV, the BJP+ has surged past the 148 majority mark in West Bengal, currently leading in 158 seats, which represents a massive gain of +84 compared to 2021.

In contrast, the TMC+ has seen a significant decline, falling to 119 seats, a drop of -91 from its previous tally. While News18 trends also show the BJP leading with 129 seats (+58) and the TMC+ at 112 seats (-62), the NDTV figures suggest a decisive victory for the saffron alliance.

These gains are further highlighted by the performance of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is reportedly leading Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the high-stakes Bhabanipur seat and is also ahead in Nandigram. Beyond Bengal, News18 reports that the BJP+ has comfortably secured Assam with 84 seats, while in Kerala, the UDF has crossed the threshold with 86 seats. Tamil Nadu is witnessing a major political upheaval as the TVK leads with 90 seats in its debut, severely impacting the DMK+, which has slumped to 52 seats, a loss of -90.

At 9:18 AM

High-Stakes Leads for Suvendu Adhikari Amid Tight Bengal Race

As of the early morning trends on May 4, 2026, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is reportedly leading in both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies.

In Bhabanipur, Adhikari is locked in a high-stakes contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while in Nandigram—a census town in the Purba Medinipur district known historically for the 2007 Special Economic Zone land movement—he seeks to retain the seat he won in 2021.

This personal performance aligns with broader state trends reflected as seen in the BJP surging to 119 seats, a massive gain of +51, while the TMC+ has slipped to 109 seats, a drop of -54. Despite these gains, both parties remain short of the 148 majority mark as counting continues following a historic voter turnout of over 92%.

Meanwhile, the BJP+ has already crossed the majority threshold in Assam with 69 seats, and the UDF has taken a decisive lead in Kerala with 72 seats, potentially unseating the LDF.

At 9:10 AM

Postal ballot counting ends in Puducherry, EVM votes counting begins. BJP leading in over 20 seats, as per latest trends.

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At 9.05 AM

BJP surges in Bengal as UDF reclaims Kerala

The latest trends from the 2026 Assembly Election results as per News18 show a seismic shift in West Bengal, where the BJP has taken a significant lead with 119 seats, marking a massive gain of +51 over its 2021 performance. The TMC+ follows closely with 109 seats, reflecting a substantial drop of -54, leaving both major contenders still fighting to reach the 148 majority mark.

In Kerala, the UDF has crossed the majority threshold with 72 seats (+33), potentially unseating the LDF, which has slipped to 59 seats (-25). Meanwhile, Assam remains a stronghold for the BJP+, which has comfortably secured 69 seats to pass the 64 majority mark, while the INC+ trails with 13 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the political landscape is being disrupted by the TVK, which has secured an impressive 41 seats in its debut, eating into the traditional vote shares of the DMK+ (57 seats, down -37) and the AIADMK+ (34 seats, down -4). None of the major alliances in Tamil Nadu have yet reached the 118 majority mark. Finally, in Puducherry, the BJP+ has retained a clear mandate, leading in 22 seats—well above the 16 majority mark—while the INC+ sits at 6 seats.

At 9.01 AM

Tension at vote-counting centre in Nagapattinam Government Arts College in Tamil Nadu

Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu: Tension broke out at the vote-counting center in Nagapattinam Government Arts College during counting for Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, and Kilvelur constituencies. Police and all-party representatives argued over restrictions on carrying writing materials pic.twitter.com/4SQmug22C0 — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

At 9 AM

BJP Gains Ground in Bengal as TVK Disrupts Tamil Nadu

The 2026 Assembly election results indicate a major political realignment, most notably in West Bengal where the BJP has surged to 117 seats—a gain of +49—while the TMC+ has seen its tally drop by -52 to 108 seats.

In Assam, the BJP+ has already crossed the 64 majority mark with 67 seats, leaving the INC+ with just 9 seats. Tamil Nadu is seeing a significant shift as the TVK has secured 30 seats in its debut, impacting the DMK+ which leads with 55 seats but is down by -24. Meanwhile, Kerala remains a close battle with the UDF leading at 66 seats compared to the LDF’s 64, and Puducherry has been comfortably called for the BJP+ with 22 seats.

At 8:52 AM

Neck and Neck contest in Bengal, Himanta set for second innings in Assam

The News18 election scoreboard seems to be trotting compared to the others. According to postal ballot trends depicting initial leads, the NDA has already crossed the halfway mark of 16 in a house of 30 by leading in 22 seats in Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay's TVK is unlikely to replicate a NTR-like dramatic entry into politics with a lead only in 12 seats out of 234. The DMK is on course to retain the state with an initial lead in 52 seats. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set for a second innings as the NDA is leading in 63 seats out of 126. The majority mark in the northeastern state is 64 seats.

In Keralam, LDF is leading in 64 seats against 60 UDF in a house of 140. It is certainly not a UDF sweep as was predicted by many exit polls. Now in the volatile state of West Bengal, it is definitely a neck and neck contest with the BJP+ leading in 112 and the TMC in 110. It is too early to comment on who the next occupant of the Writer's Building will be in Kolkata, but it won't be an easy win for sure.

At 8:00 AM

Counting of votes begins across 4 states and one Union Territory

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TMC vs BJP In West Bengal

In West Bengal, where polling was held for 294 seats, the contest is primarily between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election is being closely watched, particularly in the backdrop of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which reportedly led to the removal of nearly 89 lakh voters, around 11.6 per cent of the electorate.

Three-Way Contest In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, with 234 seats, is witnessing a three-cornered contest. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has entered the fray against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, which includes Congress and DMDK, and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance with BJP and PMK.

In Assam, which has 126 seats, the BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record and organisational strength.

Can Congress-led UDF Win Kerala This Time?

Kerala’s 140-seat assembly election is set for a tight finish. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking a third straight term, while exit polls have projected an edge for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). However, past trends suggest exit polls can be unreliable in the state.

In Puducherry, where voting took place for 30 seats, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy and his All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) are aiming to retain power for another term.

Voter Turnout In All States & UT

West Bengal recorded a historic voter turnout of 92.47 per cent, the highest since Independence, with 93.19 per cent in phase 1 and 91.66 per cent in phase 2. However, the result for the Falta seat will not be declared on Monday, as it will undergo repolling on May 21, with counting scheduled for May 24.

Tamil Nadu also saw a record turnout at 84.69 per cent. Kerala reported a final voter turnout of 78.27 per cent, while Assam’s turnout ranged between 85.38 per cent and 85.91 per cent. In Puducherry, voter participation was between 89.83 per cent and 89.87 per cent.

By the end of the day, the results are expected to provide clarity on which parties will retain power and where political shifts may occur across these regions.