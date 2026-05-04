Assembly Election Result 2026: BJP-Leads In West Bengal, DMK In Tamil Nadu, Show Early Trends

New Delhi: Counting of votes has begun across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry after a high-voltage campaign. In Tamil Nadu, early trends show the DMK leading on 43 and Vijay’s TVK leading in 15 seats.

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In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is leading in 73 seats and the BJP is leading in 88 , according to early trends. In Assam, the BJP is leading in 50 seats and the Congress in 11 seats. In Kerala, the UDF is leading in 17 seats, the LDF in 5, and the BJP in 6 seats, as per early trends.

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In Puducherry, out of the 30 seats, the NDA alliance led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC), NRC+, is leading in two seats.

TMC vs BJP In West Bengal

In West Bengal, where polling was held for 294 seats, the contest is primarily between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election is being closely watched, particularly in the backdrop of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which reportedly led to the removal of nearly 89 lakh voters, around 11.6 per cent of the electorate.

Three-Way Contest In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, with 234 seats, is witnessing a three-cornered contest. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has entered the fray against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, which includes Congress and DMDK, and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance with BJP and PMK.

Assam

In Assam, which has 126 seats, the BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record and organisational strength.

Can Congress-led UDF Win Kerala This Time?

Kerala’s 140-seat assembly election is set for a tight finish. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking a third straight term, while exit polls have projected an edge for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). However, past trends suggest exit polls can be unreliable in the state.

Puducherry

In Puducherry, where voting took place for 30 seats, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy and his All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) are aiming to retain power for another term.