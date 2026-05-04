 West Bengal Election Result 2026: Victory Rallies Banned On Counting Day, Says Chief Electoral Officer’s Office Citing Law & Order Concerns
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West Bengal Election Result 2026: Victory Rallies Banned On Counting Day, Says Chief Electoral Officer’s Office Citing Law & Order Concerns

Authorities in West Bengal have banned all victory rallies on counting day to maintain law and order, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office. Special observer Subrata Gupta said strict compliance is mandatory statewide. The poll panel is also addressing complaints that party agents faced difficulties reaching counting centres.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
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West Bengal Election Result 2026: Victory Rallies Banned On Counting Day, Says Chief Electoral Officer’s Office Citing Law & Order Concerns | X / PTI

Kolkata: No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said.

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres.

"No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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