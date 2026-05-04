West Bengal Election Result 2026: Victory Rallies Banned On Counting Day, Says Chief Electoral Officer’s Office Citing Law & Order Concerns | X / PTI

Kolkata: No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said.

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres.

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"No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

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"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he said.

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