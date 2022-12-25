West Bengal: Asansol police quiz Chaitali Tiwari over stampede case | Twitter

Kolkata: The Asansol police on Saturday quizzed BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari’s wife Chaitali Tiwari in connection with a stampede at BJP’s blanket distribution programme on December 14 that claimed three lives, including a child.

A seven-member team of police including two ACPs reached Tiwari’s house on Saturday morning and quizzed her for two hours, who is also a councilor of Asansol Municipal Corporation.

According to police, if needed they might quiz Chaitali again.

It may be noted that Leader of Opposition of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the blanket distribution programme and the stampede took place soon after he left the venue.

Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam said the BJP’s programme took place without police permission where there people died and five others were injured in the stampede.

However, according to BJP the stampede was created to malign the Leader of Opposition.

On December 19, a five-member Trinamool Congress team met the kin of the victims of the stampede in Asansol. The delegation included Minister for Industries Dr Shashi Panja, Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick, IT Minister Babul Supriyo, Jorasanko MLA Vivek Gupta, and Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh.