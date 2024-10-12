 West Bengal: Aniket Mahata, One Of Seven Junior Medics, Hospitalized After 4 Days Of Hunger Strike; Condition Stable
West Bengal: Aniket Mahata, One Of Seven Junior Medics, Hospitalized After 4 Days Of Hunger Strike; Condition Stable

On the other hand, the remaining doctors on hunger strike are also becoming weak. Dr. Anustup Mukherjee, one of the doctors on hunger strike said that though they are becoming physically ‘weak’ but mentally they are ‘strong’.

Aritra Singha
Updated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 05:20 AM IST
Aniket Mahata | X Of Subhendu

Kolkata: Aniket Mahata, one of seven junior medics who sat for indefinite hunger strike fell sick after ‘vitals’ decline and got admitted in CCU in RG Kar medical college and hospital.

Talking to the media, CCU head Soma Mukhopadhyay said that Mahata is stable after initial treatment.

“His pulse rate is returning to normalcy. He sat and spoke. A medical board of five doctors is created for his treatment,” said Mukhopadhyay.

Other Doctors Also Becoming Weak

On the other hand, the remaining doctors on hunger strike are also becoming weak.

Dr. Anustup Mukherjee, one of the doctors on hunger strike said that though they are becoming physically ‘weak’ but mentally they are ‘strong’.

Dr. Debashish Haldar mentioned that police are ‘forcing’ two doctors on hunger strike in North Bengal to withdraw the same.

“We have heard that police are asking the doctors’ families to tell the doctors to withdraw the hunger strike. But we are firm in implementing the 10 demands which will benefit everyone,” added Haldar.

Protestors Granted Bail

Meanwhile, in a major setback for the Kolkata police, Justice Sampa Sarkar had granted bail to all the protestors who were arrested by police for chanting slogans of ‘Justice’ in Durga Puja pandals on October 9.

Dr. Subarna Goswami welcoming the order said that everyone has the right to protest.

