West Bengal: Amit Shah To Inaugurate Ayodhya-Themed Durga Puja In Kolkata

Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Kolkata on October 16 to inaugurate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sajal Ghosh's Durga Puja at Santosh Mitra Square in central Kolkata.

This year Santosh Mitra Square is replicating Ayodhya's Ram Mandir as their pandal.

BJP National President also likely to inaugurate Durga pandals

According to BJP sources, the party's national president JP Nadda is also likely to visit Santosh Mitra Square on Shashti and is also likely to inaugurate few Durga Puja pandals. It may be recalled that the West Bengal saffron camp used to conduct Durga Puja at EZCC in Kolkata as a part of their public connect programme.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had inaugurated almost 800 Durga pujas across the state virtually from her residence.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that due to her leg injury she had inaugurated the Pujas virtually.

"Everyone is aware that in sustained a leg injury at North Bengal. I had an operation there and that place has got infection for which I am unable to go physically to inaugurate the pujas but mentally I am always there with the clubs organizing pujas. Everyone should enjoy Durga Puja and I will meet everyone during Durga Carnival on October 27," said Mamata.

The Chief Minister earlier on Thursday had also held a cabinet meeting at her residence.

