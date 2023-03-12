West Bengal: Agitating government employees ‘firm’ on hunger strike over DA issue

e-Paper Get App
"No representatives of the state government till now have come to meet us”

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Kolkata: After meeting with Governor CV Ananda Bose, Joint Forum of State Government Employees said that their hunger strike will not be over till the state government meets their demands, including a hike in DA.

Talking to the media, members of Joint Forum of State Government employees said that their hunger strike will continue till the state government resolves their issues.

"Stop attacks on the teachers and employees"

“We requested the Governor to arrange a meeting between the Sangrami Joutha Mancha and the Chief Minister in his presence to resolve the issues. We have also requested his intervention to stop attacks on the teachers and employees, who have observed the strike, by the hooligans. No action, whatsoever, should be taken by the Government against the strikers. No representatives of the state government till now have come to meet us,” said a member.

It may be noted that on Saturday late evening taking to Twitter the Governor said, “Governor is deeply pained that  the hunger strike of the  aggrieved employees  is entering its fourth week. The  issues involved  may be complex  but there is always a simple way out. What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers who are on a continuous fast for a cause  which is  close to their heart. Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the  imbroglio.”

"End your hunger strike," says Suvendu Adhikari

Reacting to the tweet West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “I urge the agitating WB Govt Employees, who've been holding an indefinite hunger strike, to kindly consider Hon'ble Governor's request & end your hunger strike. However, please carry on with your agitation, as your demands are 100% legitimate and the State Govt must accept them.”

West Bengal: Govt employees join strike to push for hike in Dearness Allowance
