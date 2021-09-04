West Bengal: After Calcutta HC's order against protests, admission process begins at Visva-Bharati University

Santiniketan: A day after Calcutta High Court ordered protesting students to vacate the premises of vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty's residence, Visva-Bharati University was seen getting back to normalcy as the admission process began.

Notably, after the VC had rusticated three students for three years on August 23 for taking part in a campus protest in January, the students for seven days had kept the VC on house arrest. Amid chaos caused due to the protest, the Central University was forced to keep the admission process and publication of results temporarily suspended.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress and some communists are spreading confusion in the varsity and made it a place for political activities, which was started by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the BJP is forcibly trying to make Visva-Bharati a RSS hub and is giving political color to the varsity.

It can be recalled that on Friday not just the protesting students were asked to vacate the place but the Calcutta High Court ordered Santiniketan Police Station to immediately remove the blockades and three constables that were deputed in front of VC's house.

ALSO READ CID calls West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari to record statement over his bodyguard’s death case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:16 PM IST