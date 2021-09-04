West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to CM Mamata Banerjee, alleges TMC's attack on Congress supporters

Behrampore: West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury once again wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over an attack on Congress workers by alleged TMC goons in Murshidabad district.

“Atrocities committed by ruling party’s cadres on congress supporters in Raninagar-II block, Murshidabad District. Is a blatant misuse of power and democratic rights of innocent people residing over there. I hope you will surely see the matter seriously and a hasty action is taken to prevent loss of life & property of innocent people,” read the letter.

Addressing a press conference, Adhir said that though the TMC came to power for the third time they could give-up ‘violence’.

“Congress is wiped off from West Bengal despite that they (TMC) is harassing Congress workers. They are still not happy that Congress is wiped off. They came to power for the third time and despite our well wishes Congress workers are not being spared,” said Adhir.

Adhir also claimed that the Congress will give Trinamool Congress full support to run the state.

“We are not goons and I didn’t go to Murshidabad to fight with anyone but the TMC goons are spreading unnecessary tension in the area,” added the Congress chief.

Notably, the Congress chief was shown black flags and anti-Congress slogans were also chanted on Friday while Adhir went to Raninagar in Murshidabad to meet the injured Congress supporters.

