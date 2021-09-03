West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury greeted with black flags on way to meet injured Congress supporters in Murshidabad

Murshidabad: A day after West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over attack on Congress supporters, the TMC supporters showed black flags to Adhir in Murshidabad.

“The TMC had come back to power for the third time but the TMC could not live without violence and terror. If it continues this way then it will be difficult to maintain democracy. I came to visit injured Congress workers and not fight with anyone,” said Adhir.

According to Adhir, the alleged TMC goons have not just fought with the Congress supporters but have also looted their houses.

In the letter, Adhir had requested the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in order to protect the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

TMC, however, denied the allegations.

CPI (M) leader and senior politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that the TMC supporters did wrong by showing black flags to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:26 PM IST