e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:26 PM IST

West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury greeted with black flags on way to meet injured Congress supporters in Murshidabad

Aritra Singha
| Photo Credit: ANI

| Photo Credit: ANI

Advertisement

Murshidabad: A day after West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over attack on Congress supporters, the TMC supporters showed black flags to Adhir in Murshidabad.

“The TMC had come back to power for the third time but the TMC could not live without violence and terror. If it continues this way then it will be difficult to maintain democracy. I came to visit injured Congress workers and not fight with anyone,” said Adhir.

According to Adhir, the alleged TMC goons have not just fought with the Congress supporters but have also looted their houses.

In the letter, Adhir had requested the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in order to protect the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

TMC, however, denied the allegations.

CPI (M) leader and senior politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that the TMC supporters did wrong by showing black flags to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

ALSO READ

West Bengal bypolls likely to be held in October: Here's all you need to know
Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal