West Bengal: 2 bomb-makers blow themselves up in Malda district

The deceased, identified as Farjan SK (45) and Safikul Islam (30), were making bombs at a field in Jesarathtala Balutola in Manikchak police station area when the accidental blast happened

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
Malda (West Bengal): Two persons died and one other was injured in a crude bomb blast in West Bengal's Malda district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Farjan SK (45) and Safikul Islam (30), were making bombs at a field in Jesarathtala Balutola in Manikchak police station area when the accidental blast happened, they said.

"The locals heard a massive blast around 2.30 am. By the time our personnel reached the area, it was found that three injured people were taken to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared two of them, while the other person is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital," a police officer said.

Some raw materials that were being used for making the crude bombs were found at the spot, he said.

Police said they are investigating from where such a huge quantity of explosives were brought in.

The motive for making the bombs is also being ascertained, they said.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said a bomb disposal squad is in the area, and the situation is under control.

A search is on for others involved in it, he said, adding that four arms were recovered from the area on Friday.

Locals said that the area has been tense for the last few weeks due to factional fights within the ruling TMC over land.

