West Asia Conflict: India Evacuates Over 52,000 Stranded Nationals From Gulf Region In Massive Week-Long Operation

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that more than 52,000 Indian nationals have been safely brought back from the Gulf region to India between March 1 and March 7, following the outbreak of war in West Asia. ​

The MEA said that of these, 32,107 passengers travelled on Indian carriers, while the rest were flown by foreign airlines.​

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Government of India has been continuously monitoring developments in West Asia and the Gulf region, with particular emphasis on the welfare of Indian nationals stranded in transit or during short‑duration visits. ​

Update on Situation in West Asia and the Gulf Region



He said that the partial opening of airspace across the region in recent days has enabled both scheduled and non‑scheduled flights to operate, thereby facilitating the return of stranded passengers. ​

“More flights are planned in the coming days to ensure that those still awaiting evacuation can return home safely,” he informed.​

Jaiswal added that all Indian nationals in the region have been advised to follow the guidelines of local authorities and the advisories issued by the Indian Embassy or Consulate in their respective locations.

He pointed out that each of India’s missions in the affected countries has already issued detailed advisories and set up 24/7 helplines to address concerns arising from the ongoing situation.​

The MEA has also established a dedicated Special Control Room in New Delhi to monitor developments and respond to queries from those affected and their families. ​

“Complete details of all helplines have been made available on the ministry’s official website,” Jiswal said.​

Jaiswal advised Indian nationals in countries where commercial flight operations remain unavailable to contact the concerned Embassy or Consulate directly for information and guidance on the nearest available flight options.

He reiterated that the safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority for the government, which remains actively engaged with governments across the region to facilitate assistance for those in need.​

The war in West Asia erupted in late February after a dramatic escalation between Israel, the US, and Iran, triggered by targeted airstrikes in Tehran that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior IRGC officials. ​

Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israel and American bases across the Gulf, drawing in regional states and destabilising the wider region. ​

The conflict has disrupted energy flows, heightened security concerns, and created immediate risks for countries dependent on Gulf stability, including India.​

